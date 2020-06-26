Game.tv, the esports tournament platform, enters the Italian Esports Observatory

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Game.tv joins the network of the Italian Esports Observatory, the first B2B platform for networking, information and training for stakeholders in the sector.

The Silicon Valley-based company chose the OIES to make its positioning in the Italian export market even more effective.

Game.tv – The House of Esports, is a Web, Mobile and App platform (iOS, Android) that allows you to participate or organize tournaments in less than 60 seconds, focusing in particular on the competitive video game world for smartphones on titles such as Brawl Stars, Call of Duty Mobile, Fortnite and FIFA.

Game.tv is the number 1 platform in the world for Esports Mobile tournaments with over 500,000 participants in Esports tournaments since November 2019 worldwide, of which over 28,000 only in Italy.

Game.tv received $ 25 million in funding from Intel Capital in December 2019, creating a mixed platform between Artificial Intelligence, Bots and mobile apps that aims to entertain young Esports fans around the world.

"The fastest way to become a Love Brand? Organize and sponsor Esports tournaments! – he declares Alessandro S. Capezza, Game.tv Country Growth Manager – Thanks to our platform accessible for free from www.game.tv, over 500,000 users worldwide have already played or organized a tournament of Brawl Stars, COD Mobile or Fortnite and hundreds of other games.

Our reality stands as a glue between the world of companies that want to talk to young gamers and the guys who, always on the phone, want to challenge their peers on Discord or via mobile app! One of the case histories we are most proud of is having helped one of our partners, BlueStacks.com, build the largest Discord community in Southern Europe, discord.gg/bluestacksit, with over 40,000 mobile Esports fans, an activity that every brand interested in speaking to a target between 16 and 25 should start".

"The entry of an international company such as Game.tv shows how OIES has become a reference point also for foreign companies that want to invest and position themselves in Italy – they comment Luigi Caputo and Enrico Gelfi, founders of the Observatory – Being part of our network means joining a group of authoritative stakeholders and activating a network which then leads to an increase in business in Esports. Game.tv technology is an important point of innovation and constitutes a case history of absolute value. Through its services, the platform can be an authoritative partner for the initiatives and projects developed by members of the network".