Game Over Carrara: last days to finance the adventure point and click on Kickstarter

Just a few days left to participate in Kickstarter's campaign Game Over Carrara, a post-apocalyptic point and click adventure with action elements created by Elvis Morelli, an independent Italian developer, who independently conceived the history of the game and defined its aesthetics.

Game Over Carrara is an adventure presented in episodic format, along the lines of television series such as Black Mirror. Since the campaign was launched, Morelli has raised $ 3,605 thanks to the contribution of 122 supporters, against a target of $ 5,584. There are still 16 days until the end of the collection, if you want to participate you can go to this address.

Game Over Carrara is part of the IVIPRO Italian Videogame program and was created with the aim of re-evaluating the territory and underlining the state of degradation of a beautiful and ancient town like Carrara, world capital of white marble, with a zombie apocalypse fought by surviving citizens. If you are intrigued by the project, we point out that it is already possible to download the first two episodes and the Christmas DLC for free on Android, PC and Mac devices, and that on the official IVIPRO website you can read a long interview with Elvis Morelli full of information and background on development.