Game of Thrones was going to end three movies according to George R.R. Martin

About the end of Game of Thrones He is going to be talking for many years. Even more conversation could have been generated if the plan to end the series with three films had been carried out after the seventh season.

When they asked George R.R. Martin on the elaboration of possible films in the universe of his novels told the following:

"At this moment it is not up to me, because the rights of Game of Thrones in cinema have them HBO. Apart from that, we already consider that option: David Benioff and Dan Weiss, the two creators of the series, wanted to end the saga with three great films after the seventh season. Game of Thrones was going to end at the cinema. Four or five years ago this was seriously considered".

The writer said that the films did not come true because HBO is not interested in the film business and when they make a movie they do it thinking of premiering it on television, not in movie theaters.

"HBO was not interested. Those responsible said 'We produce television series, we are not in the film business. And when HBO makes movies, like now with Deadwood, they produce them for television, not for movies. Everything is changing now What is cinema today? What is television? What is streaming? Does Netflix make movies or television? Everything mixes"Today we don't know where the boundaries between cinema, streaming and television are.

