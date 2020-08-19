Entertainment

Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner becomes a stunning Supergirl for the DCEU!

August 19, 2020
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
The DC FanDome is now very close and the closer the expiration date set at 22 August approaches, the more expectations rise for any surprise announcements that could arrive from the DC Films.

The well-known digital artist ApexForm, for example, has let the followers of his official page of the social network Instagram know that he would like to know more about the chatted stand-alone film dedicated to Supergirl, and he did it with fantastic fan-art with which he imagined Sophie Turner as the famous DC superheroine.

As usual you can see it at the bottom of the article. What do you think? Tell us in the comment section.

We remember that there has been talk for several years of a stand-alone cinematic for Supergirl, which, however, has recently disappeared a bit from the radar with the emergence of some rumors that wanted it definitively abandoned to favor the return of Henry Cavill's Superman. At the moment there are no official details on this, but who knows that next Saturday fans will not be able to find out more about the cinematic future of the great S.

We remember that Cavill played Krypton's latest son in three DC blockbusters, or Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice is Justice League, that they become four if you also include the upcoming one Zack Snyder's Justice League. Would you like to see him in the role again? And above all, you would like to see Supergirl debut, perhaps with the face of the star of game of Thrones? tell us in the comments.

