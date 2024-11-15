Game of Thrones Star Set to Raid Tombs: Sophie Turner’s Journey to Becoming Lara Croft

Breaking entertainment news has sent waves through both gaming and television communities as Sophie Turner, beloved for her role as Sansa Stark in HBO’s Game of Thrones, stands ready to pick up the iconic dual pistols as Lara Croft in Amazon’s upcoming Tomb Raider series.

According to inside sources, Turner is currently in final negotiations with Amazon MGM Studios to take the lead in this highly anticipated series. The series, backed by Emmy-winner Phoebe Waller-Bridge of Fleabag fame, promises to bring a fresh take on the legendary explorer’s adventures.

This marks a significant moment for the Tomb Raider franchise. Turner will follow in the footsteps of Hollywood stars Angelina Jolie and Alicia Vikander, who previously brought Lara Croft to life on the big screen. But this time, the story gets a longer format to unfold through a series.

Waller-Bridge, who signed a $20 million yearly deal with Amazon, isn’t just putting her name on the project. She’s deeply invested in Lara’s world, having grown up playing the games herself. “I want to do something dangerous and exciting,” she told Vanity Fair in 2023. Her experience working on James Bond (No Time to Die) and Indiana Jones projects has prepared her for this adventure.

Amazon’s Bold Vision Jennifer Salke, Amazon’s head of studios, calls the upcoming series “epic” and “globe-trotting.” The streaming giant sees this as more than just another video game adaptation—they’re betting on it becoming a major franchise.

Turner’s Rising Star Sophie Turner’s journey to Lara Croft is fascinating. After making her mark in Game of Thrones, she tackled challenging roles in various projects. Her recent work includes the British crime drama Joan and the upcoming Prime Video show Haven. This new role could cement her status as a leading action star.

Behind the Scenes The project brings together some serious talent. Beyond Waller-Bridge’s leadership, the show involves:

Crystal Dynamics (the game developers)

Legendary Television

Wells Street Productions

DJ2 Entertainment

What This Means for Fans For Tomb Raider enthusiasts, this news promises an exciting future. The series format allows for deeper character development and more complex storylines than movies can offer. With Waller-Bridge’s knack for creating compelling characters and Turner’s proven acting skills, Lara Croft might get her most nuanced portrayal yet.

The series aims to blend the nostalgic appeal of the 90s games with modern storytelling. Waller-Bridge’s mention of bringing back “that 90s vibe” while doing “something dangerous” suggests a fresh take that honors the franchise’s roots.

While Amazon MGM Studios hasn’t officially confirmed Turner’s casting, the excitement is already building. With streaming platforms competing for compelling content, this Tomb Raider adaptation could become a cornerstone of Prime Video’s lineup.

Fans worldwide eagerly await Turner’s interpretation of the role of gaming’s most famous archaeologist as production details emerge. One thing’s certain: from Winterfell to ancient tombs, Sophie Turner’s next adventure promises to be her biggest yet.