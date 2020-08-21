Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams transforms in the new New Mutants trailer!

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

In the past few hours Disney is 20th Century Studios they shared on YouTube a new trailer for New Mutants: the movie, as usual reproducible inside the article, shows Maisie Williams turn into ravenous Wolfsbane!

Take a look in the player above: what do you think? What are your expectations for the film? Tell us in the comments.

In New Mutants, a film based on the popular Marvel comic series described as terrifying and full of action, five young people with special powers are taken to a secret institution to undergo some treatments designed to remove their abilities. Among them Danielle Moonstar aka Mirage (Blue Hunt), which creates illusions starting from the deepest fears of other people; Rahne Sinclair (Maisie Williams), who, as we saw in the promotional video, turns into the Wolfsbane werewolf; Sam Guthrie (Charlie Heaton), who, as Cannonball can fly at jet speed protected by a force field; Roberto da Costa aka Sunspot (Henry Zaga), which absorbs and channels solar energy; and Illyana Rasputin alias Magik (Anya Taylor-Joy), the younger sister of the X-Man Colossus, who summons magical armor and wields a sword capable of amplifying his multiple superhuman and psychic abilities.

The film was originally scheduled for 2018, but due to various circumstances (including the merger between Disney and Fox) it has been postponed countless times: it is finally expected in the United States for August 28th and will arrive in Italy on August 2nd. September.

For more insights, here are two new New Mutants posters and enjoy Magik's transformation into a new trailer.