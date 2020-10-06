Game of Thrones star Kristofer Hivju joins the cast of sci-fi Distant

Game of Thrones’ Kristofer Hivju joins the cast of Distant, the new sci-fi produced by Amblin Partners directed by Will Speck and Josh Gordon.

New project in sight for Kristofer Hivju.

After The Witcher, the star of Tormund Venom of the Giants in the popular HBO TV series Game of Thrones has found his next role.

Hivju will join the sci-fi Distant, which has already hired Aladdin and Charlie’s Angels actress Naomi Scott and Hamilton star Anthony Ramos.

The story is that of “an asteroid miner who, after crashing on an alien planet, must face the challenges posed by unknown territory, and make his way to reach the only other survivor, a woman trapped in an escape pod“.

The film will be directed by the directors of Blades of Glory – Two skates for glory, Will Speck e Josh Gordon, while the screenplay is by Spenser Cohen. Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, Fred Berger and Anna Halberg, along with Jonathan Rothbart, Matt Hirsch Speck and Gordon, will be the producers.

Hvju, together with his wife, was among the first celebrities to be affected by the Coronavirus, from which fortunately they both recovered rather quickly. We will see him shortly in the second season of The Witcher, in which he will play the role of Nivellen.