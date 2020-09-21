Game of Thrones star has her say on “genderfluid”

Despite the Game of Thrones season 8 has been completed for months, its protagonists do not stop talking about themselves. This time it is the face of Jon Snow to have his say and to expose himself, and he does it directly on a particular topic: genderfluid.

The star of Game of ThronesKit Harington, after portraying a gloomy and masculine Jon Snow on screen, said she wanted to distance herself from such stigmatized roles. Indeed, the English actor spoke openly about his upbringing; of his mother’s role in his childhood and in the world he and his brother grew up in.

“I asked for a Mighty Max and she beat me a Polly Pocket” said the English actor. “I was asking for an Action Man and I was getting a doll […]” he then added during an interview with The Telegraph. Harington himself would have said he can’t wait to have the opportunity to explore new roles, moving away from the standard of masculinity which until now has seen him protagonist. His greatest desire, therefore, would be to be able to represent different aspects of masculinity on the screen, not just the stereotypical one that is very often served to the public.

In short, it must be said that if that were the case, hoping for a sequel to Game of Thrones, as it was rumored, would be useless. Despite the strengths and weaknesses, the series still had a great success: but would it have been the same if Jon Snow had presented himself less silent and more comfortable with his feelings? In this regard, Kit Harington commented:

“We don’t talk about how we feel because this shows weakness, because it’s not masculine. Having played a silent, heroic man, I realize that it is a role that I no longer want to play ”.