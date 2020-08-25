Game of Thrones, Sophie Turner took home an important heirloom from the set: the photo

Share it:

One year after the conclusion of Game of Thrones, Sansa Stark interpreter Sophie Turner shared on social networks the photo of an important prop that the actress has recently welcomed to his home.

As you can see below, this is theiconic Northern throne, the same one Sansa sat on when she was crowned Queen of the North during the final episode of the series. The young Stark did not end up on the Throne of Swords as some had hypothesized, but now the actress can console herself with the suggestive wooden throne with carved wolves symbol of the Starks.

“Sansa, thank you for teaching me courage and true strength” Turner had written in the farewell message to the role she played for 8 seasons, and who has it accompanied from 13 to 23 years. “Thank you for teaching me kindness, patience and to command with love. I grew up with you. I fell in love with you at 13 and I leave you behind at 23, but I will never forget what he taught me.”

While George RR Martin continues writing Winds of Winter, the new chapter of the literary saga, a rumor may have revealed the first details on the protagonists of House of Dragon, the spin-off of Game of Thrones that will tell the origins of the Targaryen house.