Game of Thrones, showrunners thought the cup of coffee on set was a joke

It has now been more than a year since the end of Game of Thrones but there are still many anecdotes that can be told about what was one of the most followed and loved TV series ever.

The eighth season was received by the public in a rather mixed way, in fact many did not appreciate the excessive haste with which the events for the fight for the Iron Throne were concluded and above all the way in which some characters were treated.

One of the most talked about moments of this final season of Game of Thrones, however, was an incredible mistake. You will all remember that cup of coffee from a well-known brand that appeared next to Emilia Clarke’s Daenerys Targaryen. Some have thought for a long time that it was hidden advertising but now the showrunners say they were speechless for that forgetfulness of the crew and even believed it was a joke or a photomontage.

In Fire Cannot Kill a Dragon, GoT’s behind-the-scenes book, Benioff he said: “I couldn’t believe it. When we got the email about it the next day, I honestly thought that someone was making fun of us, because there had already been such hoaxes. We often talked about planes in the background or photomontages made with Photoshop. I told myself that a cup of coffee on set would stand out, and instead then I looked back at the scene and was blown away. “

“I’ve seen that shot a thousand times. We all look at the scenes often and how the characters are on set”, he added Weiss. “I felt like we were the protagonists of a strange psychology experiment, where you don’t see gorillas running in the background because you are counting basketballs. Many productions have errors of this type, someone wears a wristwatch in Spartacus for example. But now people can rewatch the scenes over and over, catch mistakes, and spread the news in real time“.

