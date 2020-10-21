Game of Thrones, Rose Leslie celebrates pregnancy with Kit Harington: “What a thrill!”

Last September, Rose Leslie surprised everyone with great news: she and her husband Kit Harington, who play respectively Ygritte and Jon Snow in Game of Thrones, are expecting their first child.

“I’m thrilled to be expecting, I can’t wait to meet the new member of our family!” said the actress during a recent interview with the New York Post, during which she revealed that the couple has also welcomed a dog during quarantine: “It’s a wonderful thing. If we hadn’t been forced to stay indoors, we wouldn’t have been able to train her to keep her from doing her business around the house.”

After meeting in Iceland in 2012 during the filming of the award-winning HBO series, the two actors married in 2018 in a ceremony attended by several Game of Thrones stars.

Leslie coming soon will arrive on the big screen with Murder on the Nile, sequel to Murder on the Orient Express one more vote signed by Kennet Branagh. As for Harington, however, his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is expected as one of the protagonists of The Eternals, a film that will see him for the first time in the role of Black Knight. Directed by Chloe Zhao, we recall that the film was recently postponed to November 2021.