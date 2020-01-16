Game of Thrones Prequel House of the Dragon Will Likely Premiere in 2022

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Right now one of the most anticipated series of the future HBO catalog is House of the Dragon, the first prequel to Game of Thrones with an estimated premiere for 2022 according to Casey Bloys, head of HBO.

Variety information cites that the manager's bet is that the series will be ready for some time in 2022, although for now it is nothing more than an assumption and they have no chance to confirm it for sure.

House of the Dragon was approved in October 2019 without the need for any pilot episode. The new series features George R.R. Martin and Ryan Condal as showrunners and co-creators. Miguel Sapochnik, director of Game of Thrones, is also involved as executive producer. He is also expected to direct the pilot episode and some other episodes of the series that can be seen on HBO and HBO Max.

Bloys also told Variety new details about the Game of Thrones spinoff that Jane Gold was taking forward and that we unofficially knew as The Long Night. That project did not come to light after filming a rather ambitious pilot starring Naomi Watts.

"Pilots sometimes add up and sometimes they don't. And I think this was the case this time. There was nothing concrete that I could point out and say 'This was the problem'", said Bloys himself.

The manager also pointed out that the problem with Goldman's project is that it was not based on any existing material. "The prequel took place 8,000 years before the series we know, so it required much more inventiveness. One of the benefits of House of the Dragon is that there is George's text and something like a road map. Goldman's prequel had more challenges in terms of establishing a world, but I think although it led in a fantastic way … there was not much where to get".

House of the Dragon is based on the novel Fuego y Sangre, which tells the story of the Targaryen and was published in 2018.