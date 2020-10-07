Game of Thrones, one scene from the series made everyone sick on set

Even more than a year after its conclusion, the popular HBO series Game of Thrones knows how to get talked about. And among the many things that continue to be said about it, there is also a unpleasant anecdote about a particular scene, and its effect on the cast and crew on set on the day of shooting.

Since its first season, Game of Thrones has been able to entertain and tell big and small stories in a truly unique way, combining the epic with the intimistic, the humor with the dramatic, the romantic moments with those of action and, often and willingly, even with the most naked and raw ones ( literally), and in that case rather macabre.

There was a specific scene, however, which caused the cast and crew present on set at the time of filming to immediately expel all the contents of their stomach (read: to throw up).

We are talking about that moment of the very first episode of the show in which the Starks find a dead deer. Apparently, the animal’s carcass wasn’t a prop at all, but it really belonged to a local mammal that had been dead for quite a while.

“I don’t think I’ve ever smelled more terrible in my entire life. And I wasn’t even near the scene. I was beyond the camp, in the producers’ tent. But I can still distinctly smell that smell, even just looking back“. said the show’s producer, Bryan Cogman, as we read in James Hibberd’s book “Fire Cannot Kill a Dragon: Game of Thrones and the Official Untold Story of the Epic Series“.

And like him, it seems, the rest of the production will struggle to forget it, considering the effect it had on them that day.