Game of Thrones, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau shoots on colleagues: “Someone was a prima donna”

Often the cast of a TV series is presented as a big happy family, with actors who work closely together for years become great friends, but of course this is not always the case. Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, for example, recounted some unflattering aspects about his colleagues on the set in Game of Thrones.

In an interview with the Times, the actor, who played in the HBO cult series Jaime lannister, spoke of prima donna attitudes and the tendency to complain continuously of some actors, especially “among the oldest”.

“Oh, this costume is too hot!” he revealed doing the verse to them. “I want to complain about this piece of shit! Where do I sit?”

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau he then wanted to remember Diana Rigg, recently passed away, highlighting the class difference between her and the more irritable cast members. “You just couldn’t be stupid with her. […] You can’t win when someone is smarter and more fun than you. “

The actor also revealed that he had found “ridiculous” the pilot episode of Game of Thrones. “There was the absurdity of creating this parallel universe of noble men. It was a subtle balance between being serious and believing in it and being just gods cosplayer. There was certainly no feeling that this was going to be a turning point for anyone. But we had fun very.”

