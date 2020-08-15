Game Of Thrones, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and the petition to change the ending: "Hilarious"

Share it:

While many say Game of Thrones is the best series of the century, some fans have not shared some choices the writers made for the finale, including how the storyline was closed. Jaime Lannister, played by Nikolaj Coster-Waldau.

Should Jaime's death have been more tragic? More violent? Should he have survived together with his ruthless sister / lover? Hard to say, but it's definitely a point fans would like to see retouched if theirs petition to change the series finale was successful. The actor had his say in an interview for Variety:

"I have not followed the issue, at all. Obviously, I've heard of it. I was aware that there was a petition for a new ending, one thing really hilarious. I almost decided to donate for that petition. HBO said, 'You're right, a lot of people want it, so we're going to do it. I think everyone has their own opinion, I find the world of fandom very interesting: everyone wants something different than what he received ".

Who knows, if HBO's Justice League Snyder Cut proves to be an unparalleled success, the production company might decide to resurrect what was too. one of the leading projects of recent years and fulfill the incessant requests of enthusiasts. Waldeau, however, stated that the disappointment may also have been linked to the simple fact that the series has found an end, a truth in itself already difficult to digest for those who have remained glued to the series for eight years.

"If I would change the ending? No, that was fine. It was great, it was right. How do you end such a story? Let's talk about it in ten years, when we can talk about it with a cool head. For the moment, I believe it is still too recent an issue ".

Will fans change their perspective over time? It would not be the first time, in fact, and many productions criticized by the masses at launch have since found favor with viewers over the long term. Meanwhile, the expectation for House of the Dragon grows, spin-off de The Throne of Spade, for which auditions for two Targaryen protagonists would already be incurred.