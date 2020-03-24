         'Game of Thrones' in 'Westworld': this has been the surprising crossover of the HBO series

Share it:

More than once 'Westworld' has been talked about as a possible successor to 'Game of Thrones' for HBO. It is clear that the series created by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy will never reach the popularity of the television adaptation of the literary saga of George R. R. Martin but what we did not expect is that we would see at some point a crossover between both productions like the one that has taken place in 'The Winter Line', second episode of the third season of 'Westworld'.

The moment in question happens when -eye with the spoilers from here- Bernard and Stubbs are in the central nucleus so that the first one discovers if his memory was corrupted long ago by Dolores. Before getting to that, the camera pauses for a moment at two technicians from Westworld Park 4 who are played by none other than David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, creators and showrunners of 'Game of Thrones', who have a curious conversation:

Weiss : I have found a buyer

Benioff : What?

Weiss : A start-up from Costa Rica.

Benioff : How the hell are you going to take that to Costa Rica?

Weiss: In pieces, man.

That's when the camera shows us that next to him is Drogon, the only Daenerys dragon that arrived alive at the end of the HBO series. We don't get to see how they dismember it, but this curious cameo does not have a precisely good future in store for him.

Fan reactions

As expected, fans of both series have been quick to react to this unexpected crossover, from those who have hallucinated when watching it to those who have chosen to assume that 'Game of Thrones' was at all times a simulation in one of the parks of 'Westworld':

