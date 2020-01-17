Technology

Game of Thrones: HBO puts a spin on the House of the Dragon spin-off

January 17, 2020
Add Comment
Ryan Sanders
2 Min Read
Share it:

House of the Dragon, the new spin-off in the form of a series based on the successful and award-winning Game of Thrones from HBO, will be released in 2022 in the channel itself. This has been announced Casey Bloys, president and head of programming of the platform, also explaining why other projects have been canceled directly related to Game of Thrones and have focused only and for the moment, on this new adaptation based on the novel Fire & blood from George R.R. Martin.

Premiere in 2022 without specific date

Thus, the manager has specified that we can see House of the Dragon at some point in 2022, although at the moment no specific date or launch window has been advanced beyond the HBO release year. It also ensures that the script is in the process of writing by Ryan Condal and own George R.R. Martin, author of the original novels.

This adaptation will show us the Seven Kingdoms a few centuries before of the events of the television series Game of Thrones and will tell us the history of the Targaryen as it appears in the original book, Fire and Blood; In addition, we can see the Dragon Dance and the famous war between the Targaryen.

READ:  Ninja donates $ 30,000 for Australian fires during a Lachlan live broadcast

On the other hand, it ensures that House of the Dragon is your top priority and that they are totally focused on their production, ensuring that there are no short-term plans to embark on a new spin-off of Game of Thrones: “Right now I believe that issuing House of the Dragon is our number one priority. There are no other green lights blinking or the like. Who knows if at some point along the way, but there are no immediate plans. We are all focused on House of the Dragon, ”says Bloys.

A few months ago, HBO canceled Long night, another prequel planned after the production of its pilot episode and starring the actress Naomi watts.

Source | Deadline

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Ryan Sanders

Ryan is the guy who has been there with Lisa since the inception of Asap Land. When Lisa shared the idea of starting a news website, he loved the idea and took a plunge into writing online news bulletins. He is now having quite good experience with sharing news in its original form.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.