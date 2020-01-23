         'Game of Thrones': George R. R. Martin says the initial plan was to end the series with three films

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Some years before 'Game of Thrones' (Game of Thrones, 2010-2019) reached a polarizing and controversial end, it was said that the last season would become one or more movies, and at the time George R.R. Martin even saying that he liked the idea. But HBO I had other plans. There was already rumors about a film from 'Roma', from 'Deadwood' and 'Los Soprano', these last two getting it.

Plans to release them at the cinema

Many fans thought the final season of 'Game of Thrones' She was rushed and moved the characters in an unorganic way to end everything in an unsatisfactory conclusion. But the truth is that with more success or not, lThe last season's episodes included episodes with a feature length, so to some extent, HBO He made a risk of dumping the idea of ​​films.

Nevertheless, in a new interview with the German publication Welt, Martin was asked if 'Game of Thrones'It could still become a movie:

"At this time, it would not be my decision, because HBO controls the cinematographic rights of 'Joego of Thrones', other than that, we had actually considered this option. David Benioff and Dan Weiss, the two creators behind the series, actually they wanted to end the saga after the seventh season with three great movies that finished the series at the cinema. Four or five years ago, it was seriously discussed. "

Despite the popularity of the brand, there was no interest on the part of the chain, as Martin explains:

"It didn't work because HBO did not get involved. Those responsible said: 'we produce television series, we are not in the film business.' When HBO makes movies, as now with the movie based on the series 'Deadwood', they only produce it for show it on television, not in the cinema. Everything is changing right now. What is cinema today? What is television? What is streaming? Netflix is ​​making cinema or television now? Everything is mixed. "

All this while George R. R. Martin annoys his fans with the publication of another pocket edition of the prequel to ‘Game of Thrones', 'Fire and blood', without news of the missing volumes of the original saga.