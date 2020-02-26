'Game of Thrones': Fans find another huge script error in the series

Share it:

If we can remember everything that happened during the eighth season Game of Thrones, probably the first thing that comes to mind was the epic battle between the living and the dead that we had all been waiting for several seasons. In fact, fans had to wait patiently for almost a decade for this battle to come, while readers of the books on which the series was based had to wait 23 years for Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen to finally face the King of the Night And in the end, it turns out that the battle of Winterfell proved to be quite disappointing. Also, surely you remember that this episode was difficult to see through the darkness. Well, it turns out that the script was also quite disastrous.

The battle strategy of the humans was also absurd: they sent the Dothraki to certain death, as they went so far to confront their enemies that they were beyond the reach of archer support. Then they waited behind the castle walls protected by a small fire that the undead could easily pass by stacking their bodies on it. Meanwhile, eight men protected a person who contained all the knowledge of human history. Why didn't they build a moat? Why didn't they plan for their own dead soldiers to be revived by the Night King as we had seen before? Why didn't they use dragons? Why did Bran do nothing at all? Why did Jon just think of yelling at a dragon?

These are all legitimate questions that nobody in the screenwriting room bothered to ask themselves. It's been almost a year, and fans still find big holes in the plot of that episode. Recently, in Reddit, a fan asked a rather interesting question that, until now, we had not read anywhere:

We know that in Rocadragón there is a lot of vidriagón, as we see in the fourth chapter of the seventh season, but for some reason, nobody thought about making arrowheads with it. In the third season we see Sam kill a white walker with a dagger of that material, so we know that the window is an effective option to kill white walkers and resuscitated bodies. Arrows would be a smart choice because they could kill them, and perhaps even to kill the King of the Night, without the need for close combat and one-time combat. With the arrows they could also easily kill Viserion, the zombie dragon. Can anyone explain why they didn't?

None of the people who responded to the publication could explain why humans never made glass arrows. One user even points out that Jon found a lot of old arrows made with that material at the beginning of the season, which means that it was possible and effective to create more and use them in battle.

The closest thing to an answer that the fans of the series came to is that when you shoot an arrow you don't recover it, but considering that in Rocadragón there were tons of vidriagón, it seems that they really didn't need to keep that ammunition. Or, at least, they could use them in specific situations.

In the end, Reddit's thread reaches the most likely conclusion: that the series had given up a realistic script at that time. Hopefully George R.R. Martin can do better if he ever decides to finish his literary saga.