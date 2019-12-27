'Game of Thrones' box-set bluy-ray

This year 2019 has clearly been the year of 'Game of Thrones'. The experience with the last season is something we had not seen almost since the end of 'Lost'. Social networks have played a fundamental role in this, and although the outcome did not content anyone, the HBO series has already gone down in history.
And now that Christmas is coming, it is time to recover it, and see it as it deserves: in high quality and the 8 seasons of the pull. 'Game of Thrones' is now available in an incredible box-set with dozens of unpublished extras, and with impeccable image and sound quality. In fact, seeing the first season that includes this new pack is incredible, with the amazing detail that the image has.
The pack includes the 8 seasons and is presented in an amazing wooden frame-box decorated with beautiful multilayer designs made by Robert Ball and summarizing the plot of the series.
Here are some of the extras you can find:
- Game of Thrones – Special meeting: The program shot live in Belfast of the meeting of the past and current cast presented by Conan O'Brien and available exclusively in these collections of the complete series.
- Extra content and exclusive videos of boxes from other seasons previously published, with a total of more than 15 hours of additional material for fans to explore when they finish watching the series.
- Game of Thrones: The Last Guard: Documentary about the 'Behind the Cameras' of the last season.
- When winter falls: Exclusive 30-minute presentation with series managers David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, as well as the main stars and crew of the shooting team, of the Battle of Winterfell.
- Duty is the Death of Love: How the filming team of 'Game of Thrones' and its main stars brought the series to its conclusion in the final chapter of the series, “The Iron Throne”.
- Audio Comments: 10 audio comments of the cast and crew, including the creators of the series, Benioff and Weiss, about the last season.
- Sequences Deleted and Extended: 5 deleted or extended sequences never seen from the 8th season.
- Stories and Legends: New animated pieces that tell the story and the background of the main locations and plots of the 8th season.
