'Game of Thrones' box-set bluy-ray

This year 2019 has clearly been the year of 'Game of Thrones'. The experience with the last season is something we had not seen almost since the end of 'Lost'. Social networks have played a fundamental role in this, and although the outcome did not content anyone, the HBO series has already gone down in history.

And now that Christmas is coming, it is time to recover it, and see it as it deserves: in high quality and the 8 seasons of the pull. 'Game of Thrones' is now available in an incredible box-set with dozens of unpublished extras, and with impeccable image and sound quality. In fact, seeing the first season that includes this new pack is incredible, with the amazing detail that the image has.

The pack includes the 8 seasons and is presented in an amazing wooden frame-box decorated with beautiful multilayer designs made by Robert Ball and summarizing the plot of the series.

Here are some of the extras you can find:

Game of Thrones – Special meeting : The program shot live in Belfast of the meeting of the past and current cast presented by Conan O'Brien and available exclusively in these collections of the complete series.

: The program shot live in Belfast of the meeting of the past and current cast presented by Conan O'Brien and available exclusively in these collections of the complete series. Extra content and exclusive videos of boxes from other seasons previously published, with a total of more than 15 hours of additional material for fans to explore when they finish watching the series.