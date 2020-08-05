Game of Thrones author accused of racism

Share it:

It is not a lucky time for George R.R. Martin, which in a few days was hit by criticism on two different occasions. After disappointing fans for not fulfilling an old promise, the author of Game of Thrones was accused of racism for some comments at the Hugo Awards.

The review, dedicated to fantasy and science fiction, was conducted in virtual form by George Martin on July 31st. On that occasion, many viewers criticized the writer for incorrectly pronouncing the names of several candidates, especially black people, such as the writer Rebecca F. Kuang.

The praise expressed by George Martin towards the writers H.P. Lovecraft and John W. Campbell: the two authors of the early twentieth century, awarded this year with the Retro Hugo Award, were convicted of racist views demonstrated throughout their life. As if that were not enough, with an unhappy joke Martin also defined the Oscar statuette "similar to a eunuch Gold "which led to accusations of transphobia.

Writer Andrew Liptak defined Martin's performance "embarrassing", as well as "in stark contrast to the winners' messages, based on comparison and overthrow of barriers long-standing men who have kept them off the court in the past. "

The writer, for his part, he apologized saying he was sorry for what had happened and admitting that he had not had the correct phonetic pronouncements available, many of which he was obviously not aware of.

After this other media storm, George Martin can at least console himself because fans have elected Game of Thrones best series of the 21st century.