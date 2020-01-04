TV Shows

Game of Thrones actor is found dead in his home

January 4, 2020
Add Comment
Garry
2 Min Read
Share it:

Irish actor Andrew Dunbar, remembered for his participation in the series “game of Thrones"And" Arrow ", was found dead inside his home in the city of Belfast, Ireland.

In addition to serving as an extra in the renowned productions, the 30-year-old performer formed the independent film production house White Buffalo Films, was a DJ and music producer, as well as a tourist guide in his native country.

Before the unexpected death of the actor, whose discovery took place during the afternoon of December 24, members of the production and main cast of the Game of Thrones series expressed their condolences on social networks and said that, among the thousands of extras, he He always stood out.

“Always professional and polite with a radiant smile on his face. A very beautiful soul, the entire GOT family will miss him very much, ”wrote Pamela Smyth, director of Crown Makeup, who worked on the drama.

Alfie Allen, who in the series of medieval fantasy played "Theon Greyjoy", lamented the death of who was his double on the small screen.

READ:  Did Penn Badgley confirm by mistake the third season of ‘You’?

"Andrew He was an actor who was also a substitute like ‘Theon’ in GoT. Extremely shocked and saddened to hear his death, lose someone dear and so young, I can only imagine what his family is going through, ”he wrote.

YOU ARE ALSO INTERESTED: Lizbeth Rodriguez without money? They record it eating from the garbage (VIDEO)

With information from Notimex

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Garry

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.