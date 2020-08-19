Game of Thrones, a star of the series disappointed by the ending: "I would sign the petition"

Share it:

After the words of Nikolaj Coster Waldeau, who said he was amused by the question, another Lannister plots in the shadows to dethrone the Game of Thrones ending and replace it with something you like.

"Well, if there was a petition to change it, I would sign it. I mean, I've seen it; I keep watching the whole series even though I got killed in that toilet, because I think it's a great TV series, you know? I was very lucky to be a part of it. I loved it; but there were some storylines where I wanted to know what was going to happen to certain people! I know that the ending has satisfied a lot of people and disappointed as many, and I'm afraid of being in the latter group " revealed Charles Dance to Pop Culture.

That Tywin Lannister, the head of the family then killed by Tyrion, was a particularly ruthless character we understood it very well, but now we discover that the actor who plays him is also very sincere and candidly admits that he would like to see certain screenwriting choices canceled from the face of the Earth.

"I think David [Benioff] and Dan [Weiss] have raised the bar when it comes to writing the TV series. They are phenomenal, but when the whole thing ended with a committee I just thought 'Hmm, no'. I would say that somehow I was disappointed ".

Indeed, many were expecting an epic final battle, with merciless deaths and sensational twists. After the first part focused on the end of the White Walkers, the matter was resolved with a reunion between the most important members of Westeros, and perhaps it is precisely this point that did not convince Tywin's interpreter.

What do you think? Do you agree with him? Or shouldn't the ending be touched? Game of Thrones cost a huge amount, and producers would have to spend millions to fulfill Dance's wishes, not to mention admitting they were wrong.