GAME mentioned a Nintendo Direct in his description of LEGO Mario

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Today we have witnessed an announcement as surprising as original and exciting. LEGO and Mario will join forces in a joint project of which, after all, not much is known yet. But while we were all thinking about its possible nature, there has been a very important detail that has gone unnoticed.

So far, of course. This is a reference that the GAME store chain (UK) has made (we via @Nibellion). Specifically, mentioning a Nintendo Direct when commenting on this project. That is, as if the announcement had taken place in one of those famous Nintendo events.

As you can see in the tweet yourself, GAME ensures the following in your message: "Have you heard of the partnership between LEGO and Nintendo? The last Nintendo Direct has announced this exciting collaboration. The first time these two big companies will work together. Details are few at the moment, but we hope you are as excited as we!".

In any case, the message has been modified shortly after. To the point that this is what you can read right now on the GAME UK website: "Have you heard of the partnership between LEGO and Nintendo? They have announced their exciting collaboration, the first time the two big companies will work together! Details are few at the moment, but Super Mario has appeared on their social channels (in reference to LEGO.) We hope you are as excited as we are! ".

Evidently, this does not mean that the Nintendo Direct is going to be produced, as one might also think that Nintendo has simply announced the project in a different way and discarded the event (which could have been the initial plan).

However, we must be careful to see if this occurs. And it would make all the sense in the world, to reveal all the details of the collaboration. That, and the possibility that news related to Nintendo Switch also arrive.

Sources: Twitter / GAME UK