Game Freak gives three "Secret Gift" codes for Sword and Shield Pokémon

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The boys of Game Freak, caught by the spirit of the festivities and as a gesture of gratitude towards their fans, have decided to give three gift codes for Sword and Shield Pokémon that unlock a series of PokéBalls.

The gift, published on the official Game Freak account, comes directly from the famous Ball Guy, the nice mascot that distributes PokéBall inside every gym in the Galar region. The first code is K0UN1NMASC0T and will unlock a Velox Ball, a Luna Ball and a Level Ball. The second code is 1YAHAYA will give you a Bait Ball, a Weight Ball and a UC Ball while the last code is 0KUGAFUKA1B0RU will yield a Love Ball, a Friend Ball and a Dream Ball.

To use the codes just connect to the internet and enter the "Secret Gift" menu to then select "Receive a Secret Gift" and finally choose the "Via serial code / password" option. If everything has gone the right way you will receive the gifts instantly. The codes will be available until 15 January 2020.

Sword and Shield Pokémon have collected a resounding sales success, so much so that in the United States it was the franchise that had the best month ever. On our pages you can find guides on how to capture and evolve the rarest Pokémon including, Goomy and Dhelmise.