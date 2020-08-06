Galveston, review of the film written by Nic Pizzolatto of True Detective

Share it:

It's always strange to see the characters in a book come to life. Because reading you create your own micro world, you give faces, voices, colors. A mental film that slowly fades, until the real one hisses back to uncover the memory. And as you open your eyes you realize that they are full of snow flurries. Just like Roy Cady's lungs at the beginning of Galveston.

Everything stems from a dark jewel by Nic Pizzolatto, acclaimed for True Detective. His novel with the homonymous title had in fact the same brutal charge as the series, but reduced to personal melancholy, without any subversive inspiration. It was just the end of a small big world, what it was Mélanie Laurent puts on stage passing right from Pizzolatto's own words, here however under the pseudonym of Jim Hammett (it seems for narrative differences with Laurent).

A bumpy but full of heart journey, which coughs and tries not to give up until the end. Let's find out why it's worth leaving.

Texas wild

Roy Cady is any criminal for a local New Orleans boss. It's 1988. Her life of alcohol and death is turned upside down by terminal lung cancer and Rocky, a girl who rescues after a job … not quite as clean as she expected. From that moment on, the escape to Texas, with one more sudden passenger.

Galveston tells about a world in ruins that is still very current, a wild west that is still bubbling in America today. It matters little whether it is the 1980s or 2020: dust cloaks anything, including alveoli.

With a very strong echo of the words of McCarthy and Non is a country for old Coen, the film steers and slows down while Ben Foster and Elle Fanning give us two visceral interpretations. Foster's Cady is split in and would like to recover at least one shard, an assassin with an ethics and a sad and almost boyish face in its roughness. Elle Fanning's Rocky is instead the unsalvable princess with the torn dress, a dirty life on a clean and smiling face, while everything seems to be fighting against her.

Faded colors

In the midst of a heavy past from the wild west, Mélanie Laurent manages to create her own niche, taking as much as possible from Pizzolatto's pen but trying to give his own intimate vision. Soft lights in the bars that fade the souls of the two protagonists, coloring them with their sadness and ready to illuminate their demons.

Galveston is like a distant and inaccessible ruin, which can only be entered once everything is lost. The escape from crime (and by themselves) of Cady and Rocky is touched by Laurent, who with a knowingly shaky hand decides to enter the service door, focusing on an intimate direction in its small power.

A touch that exudes craft and that can still be refined a lot, with a precise sensitivity that does not forget the devastating moments, explaining them as in the book, but giving it a breath of melancholy sweetness.

See the ocean

And therefore what Galveston lacks to save himself? Ironically, more breath. Because in Pizzolatto's book the story is told in first person by Roy Cady, thus helping the immersion despite the brevity of the novel.

The ninety minutes of the film often seem too little to settle the bumpy relationship between these two lost souls, where everything seems to happen very quickly as if it were already written. Positive inevitability for the story, which however becomes a brake on the construction of this small sand castle, ready to be blown away by a cyclone.

It is as if the film this apparent misunderstanding between Pizzolatto and Laurent was suffering, whose styles have not blended perfectly.

A longer minutage and a more in-depth management of the script (and of the starting material) would therefore have helped empathy, despite the work of the two protagonists often managing to make us forget the strangely quiet speed of the film.

And perhaps this discrepancy can be read precisely in an almost Fellini-like final catharsis, where Galveston's two souls fill with bruises in their tormented embrace, between windswept tears without the fear of living forever.