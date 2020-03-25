Galilea Montijo's strange behavior in the face of coronavirus quarantine

Share it:

Galilea Montijo, host of the television program Hoy and Pequeños Gigantes, which will soon be seen on channel 2 of Televisa, is captured in a video speaking alone and worries her followers on social networks.

Galilea Montijo behaves strangely. Apparently he has lost his sanity because of the Covid-19 quarantine, they comment on some news portals.

Galilea Montijo, who is originally from Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, was surprised by her driving partner Lambda García, while recording with her cell phone.

I think I'm already falling… look at this from the running of the bulls, it makes me invent things ”, Galilea is heard to comment in the Lambda video.









And at the end of it all, the same video clarifies that Galilea was recording a video for Tik Tok and confesses to him that she feels affected by the quarantine against the coronavirus COVID-19.

The cited video already has more than 59,000 views on YouTube and dozens of comments by users who follow the famous television host.

Galilea is also an actress

Galilea Montijo, in her beginnings in the Mexican show business, dedicated herself to acting and received the opportunity to act in soap operas like Tú y yo, alongside the late singer-songwriter Joan Sebastian and Maribel Guardia (1996), who were the protagonists of the production. by Emilio Larrosa for Televisa.

In The Hidden Truth, in 2006, he worked alongside Gabriel Soto and Eduardo Yáñez. This production was a second version of El camino secreto, a soap opera that Daniela Romo and Salvador Pineda successfully starred in the 1980s.







