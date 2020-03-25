Galilea Montijo tells the prevention measures on Televisa before COVID-19

Share it:

Many people have asked the stars of the Hoy Program why they continue to attend the Hoy Program in the face of the Coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19). In a recent morning broadcast of Las Estrellas, Galilea Montijo recounted the prevention measures that have been taken on Televisa for all those who have to attend work.

"The necessary measures have been taken here in the company, the entire company has literally been disinfected, but that does not mean that we are not taking care of ourselves." Similarly, Galilea Montijo pointed out that when entering and leaving the forum, he smears gel on his hands.

Given the contingencies experienced by COVID-19, the production of the Hoy Program by Magda Rodríguez was reduced as a preventive measure, "from being 150 (now) we are almost twenty-something and each day we are less," said Galilea Montijo.

Andrea Legarreta is silent about the rumors

For her part, the host Andrea Legarreta made it very clear that no one at the company has required them to attend the Hoy Program.

It is voluntarily, it should be mentioned, we were given the possibility of not being, but we are also blessed to be inside your home with you or at work, whoever is working, everywhere.

For her part, Martha Figueroa added, "there are people who go to desks, another to make numbers, there are those who go and clean, this is our job (to conduct a program) and we have to continue doing it with the measures and in a way voluntary ".

