Galilea Montijo tells his truths to Andrea Escalona, ​​live! (VIDEO)

Well it seems that the rumors are totally true despite what Galilea Montijo and Magda Rodríguez they declare in various interviews about their "rivalry".

Since the producer joined the morning broadcast 'Today' There was much talk about the conflicts he had with his star driver.

Several months after that change, during the section ‘Sing the word’ Galilea Montijo He launched a strong criticism to the producer.

"Gali" called Rodriguez's daughter "Cochinota", and this did not seem to please Andrea Escalona too much.

This time it was up to Galilea Montijo to direct who won the drivers' turn, so when was the opportunity to Andrea Escalona To start singing

"Andy" as usual took advantage of the minute box to be the protagonist, caught the attention with his dance and began to take off his coat, which he threw to the floor.

The native of Guadalajara took the opportunity to complain to Andrea about who had taught her to be that messy.

“Are you like that since you were little? Who taught you like this? Your mom? Magda cochinota! ”Gali shouted at the camera.

Andrea Escalona's next reaction was to laugh awkwardly, and even made a slightly annoying gesture at the comment.

Will Montijo receive a comment from his boss?

With information from Program Today