Galilea Montijo talks about his supposed departure from Televisa

A photograph shared on social networks where Galilea Montijo, Carlos Loret de Mola and Luis García leave, unleashed rumors that the actress also left Tapa Televisa to join the ranks of TV Azteca, as many of her friends and colleagues have recently done The television First of all what has been said about it, the program leader today denies that she leaves the company.

In a meeting with the press of shows, Galilea Montijo announced that he will start a digital project in the United States with Carlos Loret de Mola, Luis García and Víctor Trujillo. "It's a digital platform, because people started to speculate if I left Televisa, no, not at all, while Televisa, which is my house and to which I am very grateful for so many things that have given me, they tell me that I follow there, I'm going to stay there. "

On his new project, he stressed that it is something that is very excited because he is not going to stop traveling, "all I am going to do is exclusively in the United States; although he did not reveal what it is going to be about, he made it clear that this space It is intended for the Latino community in that country, "Brozo is also integrated, so it is like a platform that has nothing to do with television, but is to go and be close to all Latinos there in the United States."

In July 2019 Galilea Montijo commented that as everything in life there are cycles that must be closed, noting that the idea of ​​falling into monotony bothers him much more, mentioning that he would like to leave the Program Today soon.

I would like to leave soon, because I am a person that I like very much to change, I am Gemini, to me the monotony kills me, that my bosses already know and that is a decision of the company, not mine.

"Many times the cycles have to be closed and new generations come, I want to do other things, so I leave that to my bosses."







