Galilea Montijo suffers worrisome fainting after parachute jump

The well-known youtuber Juanpa Zurita joins the jury of the new "Little Giants" program, this after Galilea Montijo accepted the challenge and launched a parachute plane at a height not recommended, because after the dreaded jump the driver suffered a fainting that worried many.

In the official account of the young influencer, a video was published where the fearful moment is observed in which the 45-year-old driver embarks on the great adventure and almost upon reaching the mainland ends up fainting and losing consciousness, which alerted everyone, but once it was reviewed they reported that it is fine.









He was not going to lie down, that was not the plan, I told him jokingly, but I don't know, he dared. He said yes. I am a man of my word and when I do a challenge I fulfill it (…) Today (yesterday) I spoke with the Galilee team, we got in touch, Galilea and I today (yesterday) went to Puebla, and there there was an event, "Zurita confessed about Montijo's jump.

Previously, the star host of the morning program confessed live that heights were one of her greatest fears, but without thinking so much she decided to fulfill what was promised and managed to jump over 13 thousand feet.

Now that Galilea Montijo fulfilled the challenge that Juanpa Zurita made, the latter joins celebrities such as Biby Gaytán, María León and Albertano to be part of the jury of "Little Giants."