Galilea Montijo shows off denim dress with tremendous heat

Neither the coronavirus, nor the quarantine will prevent Galilea Montijo from being in fashion, proof of this was the photo published by the fan page dedicated to the artist where she fell in love with everyone, since it was all denim causing amazement among her fans for how well you looked at.

Several likes gave Gali's photo where she was seen with the dress which covered one of her arms in the style of the nineties, as well as a very simple but striking embroidery for those who know fashion as well as the driver.

"Beautiful my Gali", "I loved that dress", "Hello, I loved that dress I have always liked all your outfits," Galilea Montijo wrote on Instagram.

Let's remember that Galilea has become a fashion icon when we see her on the show Hoy, but she has attracted more attention when she became the host of Little Giants where she fell in love with everyone with the luxurious dresses she carried.

In addition Galilea has been characterized by having a great heart, because although she does not like to boast when she helps someone, her fans always recognize her work when helping the least.

