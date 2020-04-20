Galilea Montijo shows her muscular back in a photo

Share it:

Galilea Montijo once again left everyone shocked and did not show some of her luxurious dresses or for making a statement in the Hoy program, but for appearing in a photo exercising and showing her marked back, making it clear that she does a lot of exercise because she also showed the gym equipment you have at home.

Gali's photo immediately reached a hundred thousand likes, demonstrating that when it comes to her figure, her loyal fans immediately give her a like, and that Gali loves being the center of attention because nobody imagined that she was marked just like Kimberly Flores, who entered the fitness world to lead a healthier life.

"What a barbarian, what a back", "This is beauty I know that everything will happen", "This is how hopeless these days we would be nothing", they wrote to Galilee in networks

Recall that with the photo Gali wanted to show that you can do many things from home so he encouraged his fans to exercise and do not get carried away by anxiety in this forties.

On the other hand, Gali who does not stop going to the program Today as she needs to work asked her fans for help so that they can support the most needy people because many were left without a job because all public places are closed so the presenter showed his grain of sand.

