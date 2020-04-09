TV Shows

Galilea Montijo reveals alleged relationship with Televisa driver

April 9, 2020
Edie Perez
Mexico.- Galilea Montijo a few days ago gave between seeing in the Today Program where she is a star driver who some years ago had a relationship with a colleague from Televisa.

As you know she has always been very reserved with her life but this time she confessed it live.

Juan Carlos "El Borrego Nava" was in the morning program and during the "Canta la Palabra" section, it was time for the pretty Tapatia and "Borrego" to confront each other, so she made a peculiar request to her partner.

"Borrego", in what I sing, please, I want you to show a photo that you have of us 20 years ago. In what I sing, take it out, "Galilea asked the driver.

So Nava immediately showed the screen of his cell phone to the screen where they all appear with a look from the nineties.

So they can see how many yesterdays we have known each other. The first Acapulco Festival 1996, said "El Borrego".

Before presenting the photograph, Galilea recalled an anecdote that they lived that day.

I remember it was 7 in the morning and we were making eggs in your apartment. Then I tell you who started kissing, Montijo narrated.

So some began to think that they probably had a youthful romantic relationship.

