Galilea Montijo makes Kimberly Flores nervous with questions

January 23, 2020
Yesterday Edwin Luna and Kimberly Flores came as guests to the Hoy program, where they were treated beautifully, but everything became uncomfortable when Galilea Montijo invited them to participate in one of the broadcast games where they had no choice but to participate .

It was in El Manotazo where Gali asked the couple several questions, including if Kimberly would agree that her husband lives with his ex-partners, so she answered yes, but only with the mother of her children or if some of The two have been unfaithful, so these questions are part of the scandals that have starred in the past.

Yes, in fact he has them with Dasha's mother with his mother, so he does have to, a sure woman is worth two, Kimberly said about the singer's relationship with her ex-partners.

Meanwhile, Internet users did not sit idly by and thought about the answers they both gave, because as everyone knows a few days ago the mother of one of her children said that Edwin is not quite a good father ventilating some things in his life .

"Have you been unfaithful? With La Kimberly, maybe not, but with Alma, yes," "It smells like they want to put her into the program or some project!", "Kim would have put on something elegant when you went to the program since it was the the first time you go you would have looked, "they wrote.

It should be mentioned that Edwin Luna could join the Little Giants program as a judge, because apparently he is no longer part of Tv Azteca.

