Galilea Montijo leaves her fans speechless with luxurious jeans

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Once again Galilea Montijo caused excitement among her millions of fans and not because of a new project or something like that, but because of the very cool jeans she wore on Instagram with which she got hundreds of compliments, as it is not a surprise that the woman go to fashion.

Apparently the one in charge of making the perfect combination of a black sweater with an elegant design on the top and pants that were full of pearls on his sides made Gali once again shine on camera.

"Gali guapa send you a greeting from Costa Rica", "Wow! Your jeans are raw, where did you buy them?", "Every day you are more beautiful", they wrote to the presenter on her Instagram account reaching more than thirty thousand likes.

Friday A publication shared by GalileaMontijo (@galileamontijo) on Mar 27, 2020 at 9:16 p.m. PDT





As if that were not enough, Galilea has dazzled at the premiere of Pequeños Gigantes USA, where she unseated Biby Gaytán herself, who returned to the small screen again, as many would think that the actress was going to unseat her with her beauty and bearing, but it was all otherwise.

It is worth mentioning that for a couple of years Montijo has become one of the best dressed women in the program Today, you could even say that Andrea was the best dressed in the morning but her colleague took her job overnight .

It may interest you

MS band dedicates acoustic concert to fans quarantined by coronavirus

Ana Bárbara complains of not having money for quarantine and they finish it

Rammstein singer is hospitalized for coronavirus