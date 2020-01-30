Galilea Montijo impacts its followers with a new image

Share it:

Galilea Montijo continues in everyone's mouth, now the popular host of the morning program Hoy, surprised her followers with a radical makeover with which she looked even more beautiful, because she changed her already traditional wavy hair to a shorter and smoother style .

Through her social networks the famous shared an image where she appears posing the most imposing, wearing an elegant black outfit complemented with high boots that highlighted the top of her legs, outfit with which she stole all eyes and caused sighs to more than one on the Internet.

A shared publication of GalileaMontijo (@galileamontijo) on 29 Jan, 2020 at 9:33 PST





Although the star of the show program keeps the option to comment on his photographs deactivated, there were those who were able to flatter the new style he chose today and flattered his beauty, his elegance and how good this new change is, no doubt , a very good option to start with all 2020.

Galilea Montijo has positioned itself since its entrance to television as one of the most beloved stars in Mexico, due to its great charisma and its unique attitude, symbols of its personality with which it has won the hearts of all Mexicans, such and as his work colleague Andrea Legarreta has done since his debut in the Hoy program, where they currently appear as stellar conductors.

It should be remembered that Montijo recently entered a new project on the Internet, where he will be constantly traveling throughout Mexico and the United States, and assured that this workspace is destined for the Latin community of that country. Just like Gali, the Brozo clown is also integrated into the platform.

Recall that, in July 2019, Galilea commented that as everything in life there are cycles that must be closed, noting that the idea of ​​falling into monotony bothers him much more, mentioning that he would like to leave the Program Today soon.

I would like to leave soon, because I am a person that I like very much to change, I am Gemini, the monotony kills me, that my bosses already know and that is a decision of the company, not mine, "said Galilea Montijo .