Galilea Montijo fascinates with vibrant look in Pequeños Gigantes

The host Galilea Montijo dazzled with a vibrant look that fascinated all her fans and stole all eyes at the second gala of the Pequeños Gigantes 2020 program.

With a fitted purple dress, neon yellow sneakers and a hairstyle to the latest fashion trend, La Tapatia was crowned the best dressed of the night, despite the expected presence of Biby Gaytán on the program.

The dress with litmus effects in long sleeves and with a closed neckline was the best option for Gali, who looked like a queen of a new account, since it was customary to waste great glamor on any program.

In addition, the host of the morning program Hoy, conquered with her unique charisma and her great personality, virtues that have placed her as one of the favorites in the art industry by the Mexican public.

Through her official Instagram account, Galilea Montijo shared in detail the best of her outfit for the gala, boasting an eighties hairstyle and spectacular makeup, which made her stand out among those present and have a very jovial appearance on camera.

Little Giants cancel live show for coronavirus

Recall that the production of Pequeños Gigantes reported that live shows have been canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) and to prevent any of those involved from catching the virus.

However, the programs that had already been recorded prior to the pandemic crisis will continue to be broadcast on television.