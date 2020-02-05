TV Shows

Galilea Montijo confesses that her husband had a girlfriend when he met her

February 5, 2020
Edie Perez
Galilea Montijo and Fernando Reina, who married in August 2011 and despite rumors of divorce, remain closer than ever. In the program Hoy, the famous driver confessed that he had a girlfriend when he met him.

The marriage formed by Galilea Montijo and Fernando Reina Iglesias is one of the strongest in the world of Mexican entertainment, and both are parents of a child.

Galilea, who is originally from Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, reveals that when he met him he was engaged and was going to marry his girlfriend at the time, but fate decided otherwise.

I was working in the state of Guerrero and I said to myself: 'That handsome boy with that cane in front.' The first time I saw him 'he gave me laziness', then I told one of my friends that I should marry him. "

And after Christmas he called her to wish him Happy New Year and confessed that he would no longer marry. He had repented.

And Galilea told her that she had also broken her relationship as a couple with whom she was going through those days, so they began to treat each other and then left, confessed the beautiful conductor of the Hoy program.

.

