Galaxy S25 Ultra: Leaked Images Reveal New Design and One UI 7 Features

In an unexpected turn of events, leaked images and a hands-on video of the highly anticipated Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra have surfaced online, giving tech enthusiasts an early glimpse of the upcoming flagship device. The leaks showcase notable changes and improvements, including a redesigned exterior and Samsung’s One UI software updates.

Design Overhaul

The most striking change in the Galaxy S25 Ultra’s design is its softer, more rounded corners. This departure from the sharp edges of its predecessor, the S24 Ultra, aligns with the current trend in smartphone design, as seen in Google’s Pixel lineup. The new curved design is expected to offer a more comfortable grip for users.

Other design elements revealed in the leaks include:

A glossy finish

Metallic-looking edges

Samsung’s recognizable rear camera setup

S Pen and Port Placement

Despite moving away from the Galaxy Note’s design language, the S25 Ultra retains the iconic S Pen. Contrary to earlier rumors suggesting a potential relocation, the stylus slot remains on the left side of the device.

The S Pen appears to have undergone a minor redesign. It now features a more curved “head” and a slightly adjusted position to accommodate the phone’s curved frame.

The leaked images also confirm the presence of a USB-C port, SIM slot, and speaker grille at the bottom of the device.

Display and Bezels

The Galaxy S25 Ultra boasts impressively thin and uniform bezels, contributing to a sleek and modern appearance. The display maintains curved edges, a signature feature of Samsung’s premium devices.

One UI 7 Software

The leaks provide a sneak peek at Samsung’s upcoming One UI 7, based on Android 15. Notable changes include:

A new charging indicator

Updated app icons

A redesigned camera app interface

A split notification panel, separating notifications from system controls

A revamped battery indicator in the status bar

Release Timeline

While an official announcement has yet to be made, industry insiders expect Samsung to unveil the Galaxy S25 Ultra alongside other models in the series during their traditional Unpacked event, which is likely to be held in late January or early February 20251.

As anticipation builds for the Galaxy S25 Ultra, these leaks offer an exciting preview of what’s to come. However, it’s important to note that details may change before the official release, and Samsung has not commented on the authenticity of these leaks.