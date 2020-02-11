 Gal Gadot wants Wonder Woman 3 to be in the present era

Share it:

You've known for a while that Gal Gadot and Patty Jenkins already have ideas for a third Wonder Woman movie. Actress and director have shared more than enough time to share ideas, and although a third installment is still to be officially announced, if “Wonder Woman 1984” of this 2020 works well at the box office, a continuation seems more than likely.

In a video that completes the special we brought you a few hours ago. In a moment of the long talk that the director has with part of the cast, skips a comment about a next movie. Specifically they comment when it would take place, and although their comments now do not commit them to anything, Gal Gadot shares his desire to be in the modern era, “Present day, that would be really impressive”.

Director Patty Jenkins points out that her decision to set this year's film in the 80s was largely due to the costumes, to which Gadot added, "maybe in the future", as another possible time frame for the potential sequel in clear reference that they could innovate a lot with the costumes. Given this, Jenkins ends up saying: “I am the only person who cannot answer, because I probably have to choose the following. There would be many great times ”.

We have seen Diana in the present tense in the movies "Batman v Superman" Y "League of Justice", to serve the two films alone as a prequel, to learn more about their history. In the past, Gadot and Jenkins shared their enthusiasm for a third film but it is true that they wanted to take a break, not do it one after another.