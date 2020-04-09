 Gal Gadot on Voque and the 30 minutes they saw of Wonder Woman 1984

Share it:

Vogue magazine has published a special dedicated to the actress Gal Gadot, and consequently, to the film Wonder Woman 1984, although this one was realized before the delay of the film until August. However, that allowed them exclusively watch 30 minutes of the film. This is a very personal interview, dedicated to getting to know Gadot's life better, but he did offer some details about the film.

Without going into much detail, the interviewer Jonathan Van Meter did offer a brief description of that part of the film that he was able to see, which is more oriented towards offering an opinion than describing what has been seen, while acknowledging that he does not know too much about the movie, so those 30 minutes shouldn't count too much of the plot — let's remember that the first montage of the film lasted 2 hours and 45 minutes, but we still don't know how long the final montage will stay.

Aside from telling you it's a visually stunning (and quite noisy) experience, I admit I have no idea what it's about, except that it's set in 1984 (the year before Gadot was born), it has a stimulating New Wave soundtrack, and features an oil man who can remember Donald Trump in his much more harmless young years.

It is assumed that it refers to the character of Maxwell Lord, played by Pedro Pascal, but it is logical that much more details have not been revealed, since everything is being carried out with great secrecy, as described by the actress Kristen Wiig, who plays Barbara Ann Minerva / Cheetah.

No one knows much about the movie, which is crazy these days. It's amazing that nothing was leaked. Everything you get from Warner Bros. is encrypted, like your computer is going to explode if you open this.

