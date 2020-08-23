Gal Gadot, Jason Momoa and the others could arrive in the CW series!

Share it:

In Crisis on Infinite Earths we have witnessed a spectacular twist: DCEU star Ezra Miller appeared in a cameo alongside the official The Flash of the CW world starring Grant Gustin. This could be just the beginning of a long collaboration between the Arrowese and the film world as Eric Wallace assures.

The showrunner would like to see many multiple DC movie stars make brief appearances on various CW crossovers, and as he revealed in a recent interview, even though I have no particular plans for it, he will work to make that happen.

With Ezra Miller, everything was sudden and the shooting had to take place in maximum confidentiality possible to prevent the surprise from being revealed to all the fandom: “All of a sudden I was on a plane to Vancouver and I was producing that scene in an unexpected way. Everything was so incredible. Ezra is truly delicious. It was a real pleasure to bring him to our family. Everyone welcomed him with open arms. It was great working with him. Seeing him and Grant for the first time, both in their Flash costumes was wonderful. “. Wallace then added: “It was all so unpredictable and insane and we had to work on a top secret set with a very bare-bones crew to avoid any information leaking.”

Speaking of further collaborations between the DCEU and the Arrowerse he said: “All of this could open doors for many other characters. I would definitely like to see in the Arrowerse le Amazons and the universe of Wonder Woman, or be able to host Aquaman and see Cyborg. It would be extraordinary. Of course Covid makes everything particularly complex but this crazy idea continues to flash in my head. I hope that in the near future all of this can happen “.

