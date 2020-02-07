Gal Gadot could return to 'Fast and Furious'

Share it:

Although some have almost forgotten, partly because of Diana Prince, Gal Gadot He was in several titles of the saga 'Fast and Furious'.

Recently it has been known that Han returns in the new installment, which was considered dead (the same happened with Letty Ortiz of Michelle Rodriguez (The death is something relative in this franchise).

Now, according to several sources from the We Got This Covered website, Universal wants to bring back another character from beyond the grave: Gisele, the character Gadot gave birth to within the franchise and found his end in Fast & Furious 6.

Universal

Han's return makes it possible for her partner to return. The studio would expect to have the actress not only in 'Fast & Furious 10' but also in the spin-off starring women that is being planned. There is still nothing officially written, and what is the current Wonder Woman has a busy agenda, but is expected to return, something that fans would love. As it was learned that Han was returning, many began to wonder if it was possible to have Gisele as well.

'Fast & Furious 9' will arrive on May 22, directed by Justin lin. Then the tenth and possibly final of the saga will come, which will be released in April 2021.

In regards to Gadot, he will premiere 'Wonder Woman 1984' on June 5. Then his version of 'Death on the Nile' will arrive, which he has finished shooting. Right now he is working on 'Red Notice' next to Dwayne johnson Y Ryan Reynolds.