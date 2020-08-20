Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Kenneth Branagh and Emma Mackey in the Murder on the Nile trailer!

Share it:

A few seconds ago Disney is 20th Century Studios released the first exciting official trailer for Murder on the Nile, new film written, directed and starring Kenneth Branagh and sequel to the 2017 blockbuster Murder on the Orient Express.

The promotional video greatly reflects the author's recent statements, who in an interview some time ago had described it as sexy and disturbing: the work, we remember, has a release date set for October 23 next, with this first teaser trailer arriving with a major delay on the roadmap. Below, you can also admire the official poster.

In the stellar cast, designed to rival that of the exception of Murder on the Orient Express, we find Tom Bateman, four-time Oscar nominee Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Ali Fazal, Dawn French, superstars Gal Gadot and Armie Hammer, the co-star of game of Thrones Rose Leslie, the co-star of Sex Education Emma Mackey, Sophie Okonedo, Jennifer Saunders and Letitia Wright, interpreter of Yuri in Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Murder on the Nile is written by Michael Green, adapted from the novel by Agatha Christie, and is produced by Ridley Scott, Mark Gordon, Simon Kinberg, Kenneth Branagh, Judy Hofflund and Kevin J. Walsh, with Matthew Jenkins, James Prichard and Matthew Prichard serving as executive producers.

