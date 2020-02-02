 Gal Gadot advances a great change in Diana's world in Wonder Woman 1984

Share it:

This year will come the second installment focused on the adventures of Wonder Woman for which director Patty Jenkins and her protagonist have returned Gal Gadot. "Wonder Woman 1984" will make an important leap with respect to the first part to place the action in the 80s creating new dynamics for Diana Prince.

Now, in a new interview for Extra, Gadot has recalled that, after being decades among humans, Diana is already in a position of maturity and experience greater than in "Wonder Woman". Still, the actress advances that The world of the Amazon will be turned upside down.

He has been here, is much wiser, mature, lonely and simply different. We see her at a different point in her life that we have not seen before and then a real madness happens that will change the game board radically.

In previous statements, the film team has expressed its intention to use the movie to show the mistakes of our time, so we will have to see if the two things are not related. "Wonder Woman 1984" It will hit theaters on June 5 and it has already been confirmed that it is fully finished.

