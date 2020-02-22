Gainax, the historic Evangelion studio, changes management. New projects in the future?

Share it:

Everything that even touches the imagination of Neon Genesis Evangelion it is finally destined to open a controversy. The arrest of Tomohiro Maki gave a bad blow to Gainax, the historic company that took care of creating the world masterpiece of Hideaki Anno. But what will happen to the famous animation studio now?

To reveal the fate of the company was the same Gainax, through a press release posted on its official website. The company, in fact, revealed that following the scandal of last December, which involved the then president, the executive executive of the study resigned. In place of Maki, management has passed into the hands of Yasuhiro Kamimura, representative director of Groundworks, and a trusted friend of Hideaki Anno who collaborated numerous times with the director.

The vacancies on the board of directors were therefore filled by Yuto Takaishi (Kadokawa), Atsushi Moriyama (King Records) e Yoshiki Usa (producer of Little Witch Academia for Trigger), while accounting has been assigned Nobuhiko Hayashi.

The current management has already confirmed that it is aware of the current financial problems of the company and they have already started to take some measures to repair the image of the studio built over 35 years. The goal is to "normalize the current situation" and it is not excluded that the new management will not try to raise the fortunes of the company with the creation of a new anime. In any case, we suggest you stay tuned among our pages in order not to miss any news on the matter.

