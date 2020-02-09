Gail Simone, author of the comics, critic 'Birds of prey'

Share it:

'Birds of prey (and the fabulous emancipation of Harley Quinn)' arrived yesterday at the halls around the world boosted by first criticism and quite positive reactions. But of course, it doesn't always rain to everyone's taste. Gail Simon is one of the most important authors of the 'Birds of prey' comics on which the film is based and, therefore, one of the most authoritative voices to talk about adaptation.

In a very long thread of tweets, the author has largely defended the adaptation of the usual criticisms of any adaptation. Comment that his wish was to see Cathy Yan's vision, the director, and not yours. He makes references to many adaptations of comics to illustrate that, that there are different versions of the characters is a good thing. Nor is he complaining about the movie, he talks about a great soundtrack and also a very entertaining film. However, in this thread of dozens of tweets it does raise a rather direct complaint. Something that has made many believe that all positive tweets were only one way for their criticism not to sound so bad. With this tweet the thread began:

But his complaint is concentrated much later.

The author does not agree with the character of Cass, who plays in the movie Ella Jay Basco. The actress says that she is adorable and that she does very well but that she has no resemblance to her Cass. After a row of tweets in which he defends the different versions of the same character, it is surprising that he asks them to call the character by another name.