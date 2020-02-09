Gail Simone, author of the Birds of Prey comic, makes a great criticism of the film

Share it:

It seemed unlikely, but Birds of prey It's being one of DC's surprise movies. Very few expected anything from this kind of sequel to Suicide Squad, but Harley Quinn and her female partners have ended up liking critics and audiences. Nevertheless, One of the criticisms we were waiting for was that of Gail Simone, the author of the comic on which this adaptation is based freely (very freely, everything must be said).

Simone has turned to the social network Twitter to make his opinion known in a long thread after seeing the film directed by Cathy Yan. Birds of Prey were created by Jordan B. Gorfinkel and Chuck Dixon. The team debuted for the first time in a 1995 comic called Black Canary / Oracle: Birds of Prey # 1. Initially, the team was formed only by these two components. However, when the writer Gail Simone took over the series with Birds of Prey # 56 in 2003, added Huntress to the list and completed what is now considered the classic Birds of Prey lineup.

Simone acknowledges that he liked the film very much, which he defines as "a mixture of John Wick and My Little Pony" and points out that "I did not go to the cinema waiting for my Birds of Prey or Chuck (Dixon), I wanted to see the vision of Cathy, Christina and Margo. " Nevertheless, there is a concrete detail that could not be silenced: the character of Cassandra Cain played by Ella Jay Basco.

The author has no criticism of the actress and singer of Korean mother and Filipino father. He considers that "it is fun to watch and the actress is adorable", but "it is a missed opportunity". Nor eUnderstand why this new character was given the honor of being called Cassandra Cain for the love he has for the third Batgirl, who succeeded Barbara Gordon.

"Like basically all the Asian martial arts characters of that time in the big two (I don't exclude myself from this at all), there are things in their first runs that stink of exoticism and more. This is so. But she became much more. It was also one of the first truly successful solo asian heroes in any of the companies (DC and Marvel). His problems with language, reading and socialization were very sasaplandificant for many people. I love Cass very much, and this is not a Cass that I recognize. I think it would have had an easy solution, just giving it a different name (…) it would have been the same character in the movie if it had been called Nancy Floogenbottom, not Cass. So that was my only major complaint. I love Cass, I think she is very special and beautiful as a character. "

Indeed, given the age of the orphan thief that Ella Jay Basco plays, it does not seem that he will come to embody the heroine Batgirl, even more so if we take into account that the planned movie was in neutral after the march of Josh Whedon and it never became official which version of the comics we would see. Do you agree with the author or do you think DC / Warner hide an ace under the sleeve?