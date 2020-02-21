Gaby, the girlfriend of Luna El Lunares ’from La Unión went to‘ Come the Joy ’as famous

Share it:

On December 2, Brian del Prado Medel, a former participant of the reality ‘Falling in love’, was shot and killed with a firearm while driving his Nissan Juke car, in the Coyoacán city hall, Mexico City.

It is believed that one of the motives for the murder of the 29-year-old is the relationship he had at the time with the criminal group La Unión Tepito.

The love relationships he had with ex-leaders of former criminal group leaders are also a possible motive for his death.

This is not the first murder of a reality contestant. Just in May, the program became a trend after the death of Nataly Michel Ramírez, who was found dead on the floor of her apartment in the Venustiano Carranza mayor's office.

The research folder of the Attorney General's Office of Mexico City (PGJ-CDMX) established the hypothesis that the woman knew the person who killed her, because no signs were found that the door had been forced or signs of theft.

Now, the production of 'Falling in love' also faces another rumor, because the supposed girlfriend of Oscar Andrés “N”, alias “El Lunares”, one of the supposed leaders of the Tepito Union, was invited to the programs “Come the Joy ”,“ I will resist ”and“ Falling in love ”with TV Azteca.

During her stay in the morning, the bloodthirsty criminal's girlfriend lived with Penelope Menchaca, Anette Cuburu, Sergio Sepúlveda and all the drivers, who treated her as if she were any guest actress.

The alleged sentimental couple of the offender, named Gabriela Castillo began as a girlfriend of a hitman nicknamed "El Pollo", which was under the command of Panchito Valle Gómez.

In 2016, “El Pollo” was arrested, following an arrest warrant for homicide. Although he was imprisoned, the hitman was released. However, a few months later he was shot dead.

